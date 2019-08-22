Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Nicole Byer will host your Nailed It! party for one million dollars

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Nicole Byer
1
1

Some parents will go all out for their child’s birthday party. For Nailed It! stans, that includes putting an offer out to the show’s host, Nicole Byer, to come host the whole she-bang. Byer tweeted about the phenomenon recently, saying she’d host these parties for $1 million a piece, mostly because she hates kids. As she told The A.V. Club in a sit down that you can watch above, she’d actually do it for a little less—her episodic rate—but that’s only if she can find a time when she’s not recording one of her many podcasts. Those tidbits and more of Byer being, to use one of her phrases “a treat,” are in the clip above.

Share This Story

https://film.avclub.com/nicole-byer-will-host-your-nailed-it-party-for-one-mil-1837105309

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement