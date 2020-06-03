No, Tracee Ellis Ross isn't playing her mom in The High Note, thanks

In The High Note—out now on VOD—Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross plays Grace Davis, a middle-aged diva with a killer wardrobe, devoted fanbase, and a megabucks offer to do a Las Vegas residency. It’s easy to see how viewers might think Ross might be cribbing a bit from the lived experiences of her mom, legendary icon Diana Ross, but as Ross told The A.V. Club in the interview above, she’s not, thanks. She’s got this one covered.



In an interview shot via Zoom earlier in May, Ross told The A.V. Club that while she’s never performed live before, save fo r a few high school talent shows, shooting The High Note may have given her the bug. Six songs she recorded as Davis are out now, with potentially more from Ross herself on the way.