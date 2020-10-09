Noah Schnapp, Karan Brar, and Paris Berelc reveal their biggest fears

In the new movie Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler plays the dim but lovable Hubie Dubois, who strives to keep his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts safe at all times. This draws the ire of some of the town’s crueler residents—namely teenagers, and the adults that revel in th e glory of their youth. As “Deli Mike,” Karan Brar is one of those cruel teens itching to watch Hubie act the fool. Paris Berelc and Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp’s characters are good kids who are more sympathetic to Hubie’s plight, perhaps in part because Schnapp’s on-screen mom—played by Julie Bowen—has a crush on Hubie, who she calls “the nicest man in the world.”

In preparation for Halloween, The A.V. Club asked Schnapp, Berelc, and Brar about what they’re afraid of, from spiders to scares. (Berelc says she used to staple the pages of her school textbooks together to avoid seeing creepy-crawlies.) We also asked Schnapp what it’s like to see trick-or-treaters actually dressed as him, something he fully admits is very weird.