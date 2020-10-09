Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Noah Schnapp, Karan Brar, and Paris Berelc reveal their biggest fears

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Hubie Halloween
Hubie HalloweenNoah SchnappStranger ThingsKaran BrarParis BerelcAdam Sandler
Save

In the new movie Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler plays the dim but lovable Hubie Dubois, who strives to keep his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts safe at all times. This draws the ire of some of the town’s crueler residents—namely teenagers, and the adults that revel in the glory of their youth. As “Deli Mike,” Karan Brar is one of those cruel teens itching to watch Hubie act the fool. Paris Berelc and Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp’s characters are good kids who are more sympathetic to Hubie’s plight, perhaps in part because Schnapp’s on-screen mom—played by Julie Bowen—has a crush on Hubie, who she calls “the nicest man in the world.”

In preparation for Halloween, The A.V. Club asked Schnapp, Berelc, and Brar about what they’re afraid of, from spiders to scares. (Berelc says she used to staple the pages of her school textbooks together to avoid seeing creepy-crawlies.) We also asked Schnapp what it’s like to see trick-or-treaters actually dressed as him, something he fully admits is very weird.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The best thriller movies on Amazon Prime

Halloween isn’t canceled: What to stream from Nightstream, Salem Horror, and Fantastic Fest 2020

Let's revisit the train wreck that was the 1989 Academy Awards

"Is this the end?" asks CBS All Access' new The Stand trailer

Latest on Film

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement