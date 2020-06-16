Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Nobody Knows I’m Here trailer shows Lost’s Jorge Garcia exiled in paradise again

Gwen Ihnat
Jorge “Hurley” Garcia hasn’t really been idle since Lost concluded ten years ago, appearing in TV series from Once Upon A Time to Hawaii Five-O. Now he steps up to star in a new Netfix movie, Nobody Knows I’m Here (original title: Nadie Sabe Que Estoy Aquí), as Memo Garrido, a former famous child singer living in exile on a picturesque Chilean sheep farm.

In Gaspar Antillo’s long-form debut, Memo is “a recluse with a glittery flair” whose isolated life changes forever with the arrival of Marta, “who forces him to face his past, giving him an opportunity for redemption” after some “confusing” incident that ended his career. While the title might sound like some of our journal entry titles during quarantine, that breathtaking southern Chilean scenery may be enough for us to check this out when it drops on Netflix on June 24.

