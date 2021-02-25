Nobody's having a lucky day in the teaser for Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead

Screenshot : The Army Of The Dead: Netflix

We’re all talking about the Snyder Cut but Zack Snyder has another big project coming out this year: Army Of The Dead. The movie’s heading to Netflix on May 21 and now we’ve got the teaser for it.



In the clip , zombies have taken over Vegas and it’s a gruesome scene. Bloody, zombified Elvises are stomping around the Las Vegas Strip. A bachelorette party pounces on a jackpot winner as showgirls attempt to flee. There are explosions, burning cars, and everything you’d expect in a Snyder film. We also get to see a group of not-yet-zombified people finding a vault full of cash.

It’s a teaser, so if you know nothing about the plot, you might be thinking “What the fuck?” Well, here’s the wild synopsis Snyder shared:

“The movie takes place in Las Vegas. A zombie plague hits Vegas, and they’re able to contain the virus to the city – they build a wall out of shipping containers. And then the city falls. And six years later, one of the casino owners hires this group of zombie soldiers to go get his money that he left in a safe in the casino.”

Advertisement

You know, just your normal heist movie. Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro (who replaced Chris D’Elia), and Ella Purnell star in it. But we’ll have to see which mercenaries survive .



Because Netflix knows Snyder’s in high demand right now, the streaming site is also working on a prequel and an animated spin-off series. According to Deadline, the series , titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, “chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak.” Snyder is set to direct two episodes of the series, and Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) will be the showrunner.