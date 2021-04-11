Nomadland Photo : Searchlight Pictures

Yesterday, the British Academy Of Film And Television Arts started holding its annual awards ceremony, the BAFTAs, with Sound Of Metal taking home the top prize of Best Sound (naturally, because “sound” is right there in the title). Much like a particularly contentious game of cricket, though, the BAFTAs actually go on for two days, with the biggest and best awards (sorry, Best Sound) being held for today.

As for who’s taking home those biggest and best awards, it’s Chloé Zhao and Nomadland. Some other awards went to some other people and films, but Zhao continued her dominant run through awards season (which had already been continuing this weekend with her win at the DGAs) by taking home Best Film and Best Director, with Nomadland star Frances McDormand winning Best Leading Actress and Nomadland cinematographer Joshua James Richards winning Best Cinematography. At this point, if you’re putting money on the Oscars, you’d probably be better off betting on something other than Nomadland just because the odds must be leaning so heavily in its favor.

Anyway, those other winners include Anthony Hopkins getting Best Leading Actor for The Father, Promising Young Woman winning for Outstanding British Film (a funny “also-ran” category for a ceremony that is as big of a deal as the BAFTAs), Daniel Kaluuya winning Best Supporting Actor for Judas And The Black Messiah, and Yuh-Jung Youn winning Best Supporting Actress for Minari. Soul also landed a couple of awards, specifically Best Animated Film and Best Original Score, with the latter going to Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross. The full list of BAFTA winners, from both today and yesterday, is available at this Hollywood Reporter link.