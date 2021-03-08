Nomadland, The Crown win big at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Taye Diggs at the Critics Choice Awards Screenshot : YouTube

Sunday night was a night of exemplary TV synchronicity, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS—a (kind of) tell-all about why they left the royal family and the U.K.—was taking place while The Crown, the Netflix show that exposes the inner workings of the monarchy, was winning for Best Drama Series at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, airing live on The CW. But will the sixth and final season of The Crown cover this serendipitous moment? TBD.



Hosted by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), these awards continued the pandemic trend of the ceremony being an in-person/remote hybrid, with Taye Diggs returning for his third time as host. The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed to winners belonging to both film and television, and are often looked at as a strong preview for the Oscar nominations of that year. Nomadland and Chloe Zhao had best be ready, because the film and its director both won the top movie honors (just like at the Golden Globes). Zendaya won the SeeHer award, presented to her by Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington. On the TV front, The Crown and several of its stars won big, as did comedies Ted Lasso and Schitt’s Creek.

Here is the full list of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards winners (whose titles and names appear in bold):

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck—The Way Back

Riz Ahmed—Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tom Hanks—News Of The World

Anthony Hopkins—The Father

Delroy Lindo—Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman—Mank

Steven Yeun—Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day—The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan—Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby—Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand—Nomadland

Carey Mulligan—Promising Young Woman

Zendaya—Malcolm & Marie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman—Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen—The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya—Judas And The Black Messiah

Bill Murray—On The Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr.—One Night In Miami

Paul Raci—Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova—Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Bursty—Pieces Of AWoman

Glenn Close—Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman—The Father

Amanda Seyfried—Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn—Minari

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Ryder Allen—Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye—The Life Ahead

Alan Kim—Minari

Talia Ryder—Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall—The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel—News Of The World

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night On Miami

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung—Minari

Emerald Fennell—Promising Young Woman

David Fincher—Mank

Spike Lee—Da 5 Bloods

Regina King—One Night In Miami

Aaron Sorkin—The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao—Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung—Minari

Emerald Fennell—Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher—Mank

Eliza Hittman—Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder—Sound Of Metal

Aaron Sorkin—The Trial Of The Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies—News Of The World

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller—The Father

Kemp Powers—One Night In Miami

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt—First Cow

Ruben Santiago-Hudson—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Chloé Zhao—Nomadland

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christopher Blauvelt—First Cow

Erik Messerschmidt—Mank

Lachlan Milne—Minari

Joshua James Richards—Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel—Da 5 Bloods

Hoyte Van Hoytema—Tenet

Dariusz Wolski—News Of The World

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx—The Personal History Of David Copperfield

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan—News Of The World

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas—Tenet

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale—Mank

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox—Emma

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST EDITING

Alan Baumgarten—The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Kirk Baxter—Mank

Jennifer Lame—Tenet

Yorgos Lamprinos—The Father

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen—Sound Of Metal

Chloé Zhao—Nomadland

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne—Emma

Bina Daigeler—Mulan

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley—The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Ann Roth—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nancy Steiner—Promising Young Woman

Trish Summerville—Mank

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

BEST COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On The Rocks

Palm Springs

The Prom

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two Of Us

BEST SONG

“Everybody Cries”—The Outpost

“Fight for You”—Judas And The Black Messiah

“Husavik (My Home Town)“—Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

“Io sì (Seen)“—The Life Ahead

“Speak Now”—One Night In Miami

”Tigress & Tweed”—The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat—The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson—Tenet

James Newton Howard—News Of The World

Emile Mosseri—Minari

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross—Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste—Soul

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman—Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown—This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors—Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor—The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk—Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys—Perry Mason (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski—The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman—The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin—The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes—Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney—Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett—Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks—Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley—This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies—The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey—Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams—Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson—The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo—The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner—Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer—Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku—Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn—Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria—Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult—The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis—Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Ramy Youssef—Ramy (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon—Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate—Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco—The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Catherine O’Hara—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae—Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner—Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell—Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells—Black Monday (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson—The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno—One Day At ATime (Pop)

Annie Murphy—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park—Emily In Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly—Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham—Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means To Me (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega—Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant—The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal—Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock—Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo—I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector—The Plot Against America (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett—Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel—I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones—Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas—Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy—The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson—Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs—The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson—The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott—Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland—The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman—Fargo (FX)

John Turturro—The Plot Against America (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba—Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt—Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller—The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale—Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder—The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman—Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome To Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training With Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)