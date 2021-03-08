Nomadland, The Crown win big at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Sunday night was a night of exemplary TV synchronicity, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS—a (kind of) tell-all about why they left the royal family and the U.K.—was taking place while The Crown, the Netflix show that exposes the inner workings of the monarchy, was winning for Best Drama Series at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards, airing live on The CW. But will the sixth and final season of The Crown cover this serendipitous moment? TBD.
Hosted by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), these awards continued the pandemic trend of the ceremony being an in-person/remote hybrid, with Taye Diggs returning for his third time as host. The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed to winners belonging to both film and television, and are often looked at as a strong preview for the Oscar nominations of that year. Nomadland and Chloe Zhao had best be ready, because the film and its director both won the top movie honors (just like at the Golden Globes). Zendaya won the SeeHer award, presented to her by Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington. On the TV front, The Crown and several of its stars won big, as did comedies Ted Lasso and Schitt’s Creek.
Here is the full list of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards winners (whose titles and names appear in bold):
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
BEST ACTOR
Ben Affleck—The Way Back
Riz Ahmed—Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Tom Hanks—News Of The World
Anthony Hopkins—The Father
Delroy Lindo—Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman—Mank
Steven Yeun—Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day—The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan—Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby—Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand—Nomadland
Carey Mulligan—Promising Young Woman
Zendaya—Malcolm & Marie
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman—Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen—The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya—Judas And The Black Messiah
Bill Murray—On The Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr.—One Night In Miami
Paul Raci—Sound of Metal
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova—Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Bursty—Pieces Of AWoman
Glenn Close—Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman—The Father
Amanda Seyfried—Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn—Minari
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Ryder Allen—Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye—The Life Ahead
Alan Kim—Minari
Talia Ryder—Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall—The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel—News Of The World
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Da 5 Bloods
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night On Miami
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung—Minari
Emerald Fennell—Promising Young Woman
David Fincher—Mank
Spike Lee—Da 5 Bloods
Regina King—One Night In Miami
Aaron Sorkin—The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao—Nomadland
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung—Minari
Emerald Fennell—Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher—Mank
Eliza Hittman—Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder—Sound Of Metal
Aaron Sorkin—The Trial Of The Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies—News Of The World
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller—The Father
Kemp Powers—One Night In Miami
Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt—First Cow
Ruben Santiago-Hudson—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Chloé Zhao—Nomadland
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Christopher Blauvelt—First Cow
Erik Messerschmidt—Mank
Lachlan Milne—Minari
Joshua James Richards—Nomadland
Newton Thomas Sigel—Da 5 Bloods
Hoyte Van Hoytema—Tenet
Dariusz Wolski—News Of The World
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx—The Personal History Of David Copperfield
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan—News Of The World
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas—Tenet
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale—Mank
Kave Quinn, Stella Fox—Emma
Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
BEST EDITING
Alan Baumgarten—The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Kirk Baxter—Mank
Jennifer Lame—Tenet
Yorgos Lamprinos—The Father
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen—Sound Of Metal
Chloé Zhao—Nomadland
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne—Emma
Bina Daigeler—Mulan
Suzie Harman & Robert Worley—The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Ann Roth—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Nancy Steiner—Promising Young Woman
Trish Summerville—Mank
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On The Rocks
Palm Springs
The Prom
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two Of Us
BEST SONG
“Everybody Cries”—The Outpost
“Fight for You”—Judas And The Black Messiah
“Husavik (My Home Town)“—Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
“Io sì (Seen)“—The Life Ahead
“Speak Now”—One Night In Miami
”Tigress & Tweed”—The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat—The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson—Tenet
James Newton Howard—News Of The World
Emile Mosseri—Minari
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross—Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste—Soul
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman—Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown—This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors—Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Josh O’Connor—The Crown (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk—Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys—Perry Mason (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski—The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman—The Crown (Netflix)
Emma Corrin—The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes—Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney—Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett—Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks—Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley—This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies—The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey—Ozark (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams—Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson—The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo—The Outsider (HBO)
Julia Garner—Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer—Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku—Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn—Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria—Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Nicholas Hoult—The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis—Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Ramy Youssef—Ramy (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon—Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate—Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco—The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Catherine O’Hara—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Issa Rae—Insecure (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Fichtner—Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Daniel Levy—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Alex Newell—Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch—What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells—Black Monday (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Lecy Goranson—The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno—One Day At ATime (Pop)
Annie Murphy—Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park—Emily In Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly—Mom (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham—Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies Of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means To Me (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega—Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant—The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal—Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock—Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo—I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector—The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett—Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel—I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones—Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas—Unorthodox (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy—The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson—Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daveed Diggs—The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson—The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott—Hollywood (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland—The Undoing (HBO)
Glynn Turman—Fargo (FX)
John Turturro—The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba—Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt—Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller—The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale—Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder—The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman—Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome To Buteaupia (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training With Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)