Not even Cinderella can escape Escape Room 2

Perhaps feeling encouraged by the strength of the titular room, Sony is moving up the release of Escape Room 2 from January 2022 to July 16, 2022 . Strangely enough, the sequel will square off against another Sony release, the Kay Cannon-directed Cinderella starring Camila Cabello.



Escape Room 2 is, get this, the sequel to Escape Room, the 2019 horror film that grossed more than $155 million. Directed by Adam Robitel, who is returning for seconds, the killer room movie has a reputation of actually being pretty good. Still, Sony has bounced its release date several times over the past year due to the pandemic, accomplishing the rare hat-trick of three release dates in one year, moving it from April 17, 2020, to August 14, and finally to December 30, reports Deadline.



Sony hopes Escape Room 2 will appeal to different audiences than Cinderella and live up to fan expectations of not being that bad. However, one can imagine a scenario in which Sony execs saw Cinderella on the calendar, assumed it came out a couple of years ago, and moved Escape Room 2 up in the schedule. Cinderella isn’t Disney’s adaptation—though, you would be forgiven for Googling it. In 2015, Disney released a live-action remake of their animated classic, but apparently, Disney remakes are so popular that other studios are making them now.

Sony’s Cinderella promises to be a modern twist on the story. Hopefully, it’s not about a modern-day career woman who goes to an escape room for a work thing and loses her shoe somehow.



Both Cinderella and Escape Room 2 have their work cut out for them on July 16. It’s the same day that Warner Bros. will release Space Jam: A New Legacy. Still, considering the other cameos in Space Jam, it wouldn’t surprise us if Cinderella and the Escape Room popped up in that as well.