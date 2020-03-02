It took some guts for The Haunting Of Hill House’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen to step into the role of The Invisible Man. And that’s not just because—even as the film’s titular character—he’d go largely unseen. As Adrian Griffin, Jackson-Cohen plays a very real, very dangerous type of villain, essentially embodying toxic masculinity in a well-tailored suit. Lucky for us, the actor was nothing but a gentleman when we spoke with him at last month’s The Invisible Man press junket in Los Angeles. Jackson-Cohen revealed that he had no hesitation over taking the role, and told us why he was so moved by the story Leigh Whannell’s script set out to tell. The actor also explained why he’s so drawn to horror projects, and weighed in on why the genre is so well-suited for social commentary.

Advertisement