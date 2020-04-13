Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin on Hugh Grant and charming British rom-coms

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Love Wedding Repeat
Love Wedding RepeatOlivia MunnSam ClaflinNetflixHugh GrantNotting HillFour Weddings And A FuneralRoofiesPoldarkJack Farthing
In Netflix’s new rom-com Love Wedding Repeat, a bride enlists her doting brother, played by Sam Claflin, to drug an unwanted wedding guest, played by Poldark’s Jack Farthing. Huge ethical stumbling blocks aside, the drugging is intended to knock out Farthing’s character, thus rending the wedding quote-unquote “perfect.” Of course, things don’t go to plan, both with the dosing and with Claflin’s character’s attempts to land his American crush, played by Olivia Munn—or do they? There’s a twist, you see—or, rather, you’ll see if you watch the movie, which is currently available on the streaming service.

The A.V. Club talked to Munn and Claflin about their favorite rom-coms, all things stammeringly Hugh Grant, and whether they could actually do that dirty dosing deed. All that and more in the clip above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

