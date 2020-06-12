Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
On the long, wild, and exhilarating career of Spike Lee

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Photo: David Lee (Netflix), Anthony Barboza (Getty Images), Screenshot: Netflix

There’s a new Spike Lee joint available today on Netflix. Da 5 Bloods, about a group of Black veterans returning to Vietnam decades later in search of both their fallen brother-in-arms and some gold they buried during the war, has earned Lee mostly glowing reviews (though not from our own reviewer, Ashley Ray-Harris). In honor of the film’s release, our critics sat down with Robert Daniels, who runs the website 812FilmReviews and has written for RogerEbert.com and The Playlist, to talk about Lee’s prolific career as a filmmaker over the last three-and-a-half decades.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion of Da 5 Bloods, check out the written review, linked above. For more on Spike Lee, check out our Primer.

Katie Rife

