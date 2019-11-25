As Trudi Fraser, 10-year-old Julia Butters brings levity and maturity to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, playing the sensible foil to Leonardo DiCaprio’s selfish, aging actor Rick Dalton. She’s a great addition to the cast of Quentin Tarantino players that dot the film—but, as she says in our interview above, she hasn’t even seen the whole movie yet.

The A.V. Club sat down with Butters and longtime Tarantino associate and OUATIH producer Shannon McIntosh to talk about what it’s like to be the 10-year-old in a rather gory movie, as well as how Tarantino used regular vintage movie screenings to help build the crew’s vision of how Once Upon A Time should look.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is available to digitally now, and will be out on DVD and Blu-Ray December 10 .