Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's youngest star hasn't even seen the whole movie yet

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
7
Save

As Trudi Fraser, 10-year-old Julia Butters brings levity and maturity to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, playing the sensible foil to Leonardo DiCaprio’s selfish, aging actor Rick Dalton. She’s a great addition to the cast of Quentin Tarantino players that dot the film—but, as she says in our interview above, she hasn’t even seen the whole movie yet.

The A.V. Club sat down with Butters and longtime Tarantino associate and OUATIH producer Shannon McIntosh to talk about what it’s like to be the 10-year-old in a rather gory movie, as well as how Tarantino used regular vintage movie screenings to help build the crew’s vision of how Once Upon A Time should look.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is available to digitally now, and will be out on DVD and Blu-Ray December 10.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood is getting re-released with 10 minutes of new footage

China takes a flamethrower to plans for a Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood release

Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Jordan Peele have some horror recommendations for you

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement