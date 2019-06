O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Thomas Middleditch star in Legendary Pictures new “Monster-verse” movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters—the sequel to Gareth Edward’s 2014 film that sees the titan go up against some of his biggest enemies, including Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. We recently sat down with the stars to talk about the film, and why self-proclaimed Godzilla super-fan Michael Dougherty is the perfect person to direct the movie.

