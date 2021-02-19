Our critics answer your burning questions on a very special AMA episode of Film Club

Screenshot : Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Last week, The A.V. Club put out a call for questions from you, readers of the site and loyal listeners of our weekly podcast, Film Club. This week, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are answering a selection of them on a very special AMA episode. Press play below to hear their thoughts on the future of movie releases, which of each other’s reviews they disagree with the most, and much more. And apologies in advance if they didn’t get to your query—we’ll likely do this whole thing again down the road.

