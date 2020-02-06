Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Our critics dig into Bong Joon Ho's celebrated genre-bender Parasite

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
In honor of the fast-approaching 92nd Academy Awards—airing this Sunday, February 9—Film Club is looking back at the Best Picture nominees we didn’t cover last year. Next up is one of our favorite films of the year, Parasite. Join our critics Katie Rife and A.A. Dowd as they sing the praises of Bong Joon Ho’s celebrated genre-bending masterpiece.

You can watch the video version above and listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussion of Jojo Rabbit later this week. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further Oscars discussion, check out our previous Film Club episodes about fellow Best Picture nominees—Marriage Story, The Irishman, Little Women, 1917, Joker, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, and Ford v Ferrari.

