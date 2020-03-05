Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Our critics forge Onward with a review of Pixar's latest

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
For the better part of two decades—starting with Toy Story in 1995—Pixar seemed like one of the most reliable forces in Hollywood filmmaking. But their latest—Onward, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt—is a clear reminder that the beloved animation studio is just as fallible as the rest of the industry. On today’s episode of Film Club, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss the merits and missteps of the 22nd film from Pixar.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of First Cow, soon. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Katie Rife

