Our critics get a Bad Education in the True History Of The Kelly Gang

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Film CLub
Film CLubTrue History Of The Kelly GangBad EducationHugh JackmanCharlie HunnamRussell CroweAllison JanneyGeraldine Viswanathan
Illustration for article titled Our critics get a iBad Education/i in thei True History Of The Kelly Gang/i
Photo: IFC Films, HBO

Welcome back to Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie discussion series. This week, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife get back to basics again with an extended discussion of two new releases. First, they dig into True History Of The Kelly Gang, a western film inspired by the true stories of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang of outlaws. Then, a discussion of HBO’s Bad Education, also inspired by a true story and starring Hugh Jackman in one of the best performances of his career.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely. You can watch the bare-bones video version above, or listen to the podcast version. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out the written reviews, linked above.

Katie Rife

