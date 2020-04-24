Our critics get a Bad Education in the True History Of The Kelly Gang

Photo : IFC Films , HBO

Welcome back to Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie discussion series. This week, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife get back to basics again with an extended discussion of two new releases. First, they dig into True History Of The Kelly Gang, a western film inspired by the true stories of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang of outlaws. Then, a discussion of HBO’s Bad Education, also inspired by a true story and starring Hugh Jackman in one of the best performances of his career.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely.