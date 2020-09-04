John David Washington as The Protagonist in Tenet (Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures); Jessie Buckley as Cindy in I’m Thinking Of Ending Things (Photo: Mary Cybulski/Netflix) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

After a month spent digging into the filmography of Christopher Nolan, you’d think our critics would be perfectly situated to really understand the nuances of Tenet. You’d be wrong. This week, Film Club turns into a confession booth, as both A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife divulge that the blockbuster auteur’s latest spectacle left them feeling more than a little lost.

Meanwhile, the second film discussed on this week’s episode, Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, is just as complex in its storytelling as Tenet, but its emotional through line resonated much more clearly with our critics. It probably doesn’t hurt that Dowd has read the book, however.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we've recorded episode remotely.