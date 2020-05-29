Photo : Hulton Archive ( Getty Images )

Welcome to this week’s second installment of Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie-discussion series. On this very special, format-breaking episode, our critics encroach on TV editor Danette Chavez’s turf to discuss the strange world of The X-Files. Since its premiere almost three decades ago, Chris Carter’s sci-fi drama grew from beloved cult favorite, to pop culture juggernaut, garnering prestige and acclaim along the way. By total coincidence, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife both found themselves revisiting the series while quarantining, and decided to record this bonus episode of Film Club. In it, they discuss their shared love for the series, its influences and legacy, and whether or not it still holds up.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely. Listen to the podcast above. For further discussion, revisit our TV Club recaps, or check out our picks for the 10 must-see episodes.