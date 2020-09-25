Our critics review 2 very different family dramas, The Nest and The Devil All The Time

“Is that Spider-Man?” Tom Holland as Arvin Russell in The Devil All The Time; Carrie Coon as Allison in The Nest Photo : Glen Wilson (Netflix , Courtesy of IFC Films

Last week, The A.V. Club marked the serendipitous release of two new films from Antonio Campos and Sean Durkin with a Watch This series on Borderline Films, the New York City-based production company co-founded by Campos and Durkin alongside fellow filmmaker Josh Mond (James White).

Advertisement

This week on Film Club, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife continue the discussion with reviews of those films. We start off with a discussion of The Nest, a haunted house movie (of sorts) starring Carrie Coon and Jude Law that marks Durkin’s first outing as a director since 2011's Martha Marcy May Marlene. Then the discussion turns to The Devil All The Time, Campos’ stab at bleak Appalachian pulp featuring Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and an all-star cast.

Advertisement

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For more TIFF coverage, check out the written reviews linked above.