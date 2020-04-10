Our critics review Sea Fever, Bloodshot, and The Way Back for your at-home weekend viewing

Over the last couple weeks, Film Club has taken a few creative detours. With no new wide releases to discuss, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife have taken this opportunity to examine the pandemic’s impact on the film industry, pilot a new A.V. Club feature, and discuss the “F” CinemaScore. Today, its back to basics with an extended discussion on three relatively new films, all of which you can watch from the comfort of your own home: the Irish sci-fi horror Sea Fever, the Vin Diesel star-vehicle Bloodshot, and Ben Affleck’s sports drama The Way Back.



