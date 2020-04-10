Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Our critics review Sea Fever, Bloodshot, and The Way Back for your at-home weekend viewing

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Over the last couple weeks, Film Club has taken a few creative detours. With no new wide releases to discuss, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife have taken this opportunity to examine the pandemic’s impact on the film industry, pilot a new A.V. Club feature, and discuss the “F” CinemaScore. Today, its back to basics with an extended discussion on three relatively new films, all of which you can watch from the comfort of your own home: the Irish sci-fi horror Sea Fever, the Vin Diesel star-vehicle Bloodshot, and Ben Affleck’s sports drama The Way Back.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely. You can watch the bare-bones video version above, or listen to the podcast version. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us.

Katie Rife

