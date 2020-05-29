Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.

Our critics review the buzzy indie sci-fi movie The Vast Of Night

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Welcome to a brand new episode of Film Club, The A.V. Club’s weekly movie-discussion series. The culmination of a remarkable rise from an independent production helmed by a self-taught filmmaker to the Toronto International Film Festival, Andrew Patterson’s buzzy indie-sci fi movie The Vast Of Night makes its debut on Amazon Prime today. It’s an inspiring story, but is it also a great film? Our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife weigh in.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, this episode was recorded remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out the written review, linked above.

Katie Rife

