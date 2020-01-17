Our critics sat through Dolittle so that you don't have to

For the first Film Club of the year, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are taking a look at Dolittle, the wholly unnecessary reboot of Hugh Lofting’s children’s lit series starring Robert Downey Jr. in his first post-Endgame film. Join our critics as they try to figure out who thought this was a good idea, and what the hell Downey is doing with that accent.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussion of 1917 as well. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.