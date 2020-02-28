Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Our critics sing a happy tune about the delightful Romanian neo-noir The Whistlers

Katie Rife
 and Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. This week, senior writer Katie Rife is joined by contributor Ignatiy Vishnevetsky to discuss some new releases. Earlier today, our critics took a gander at The Invisible Man. Now, they dig into Corneliu Porumboiu’s deligthful neo-noir, The Whistlers.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast episode, with our discussion of The Invisible Man. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

