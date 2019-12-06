Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoFilm Club

Our critics swoon for the slow-burn romance of Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Filed to:Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
4
For today’s second Film Club installment, our critics discuss our favorite film out of Cannes, the rapturous romance from Céline Sciamma, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire. Join A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife as they discuss what makes Portrait the year’s most seductive and intoxicating love story.

You can watch the video version above, and listen to the full podcast version, with our discussion of Knives Out, below. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

Photo credit: Lilies Film

