Our critics swoop in on DC's new Harley Quinn spin-off Birds Of Prey

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Welcome back to another edition of Film Club. After hitting all of Sunday’s Best Picture nominees, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are back to discussing the week’s new releases, starting with the latest entry in the new-and-improved DCEU, Birds Of Prey. Directed by Cathy Yan and starring Margot Robbie, Birds Of Prey is a wildly colorful mess of a movie—but it’s also really fun.

You can watch the video version above, or listen to the full podcast episode. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further discussion, check out our written review, linked above.

