Screenshot : Cyber Chaos Crew

Before Karl Urban and Karl Urban’s sneering lower face cemented their status as the Once And Future Dredd, noted robot-hater Sylvester Stallone plopped on a goofy helmet and curled his lip for a 1995 adaptation whose overall effect was as bad as its sci-fi prop design was cool. Luckily, for those who have long hoped to own a piece of a footnote of an appendix to a minor chapter in cinematic history, one of those props is now for sale on Craigslist.



Advertisement

For $25,000 (or best offer!), mid-’90s Dreddheads can purchase the “Land Rover 101 Forward Control base vehicle” from Stallone film. The chunky old armored taxi prop is, according to its listing, “one of a handful made” for the movie and has “a fiberglass body on the frame,” “right side driver” seat, and “no odometer.” It apparently still “starts and runs,” though, and is advertised as being “primed and ready for a new purpose, event, or promotion.”



Jalopnik has detailed the history of these storied props in the past, noting that they’re really noisy and get extremely hot inside, but do look like they’re ready to withstand a barrage of bullets and are built from “the frame and running gear of Land Rover 101 Forward Control military trucks.” The one up for sale on Craigslist was previously used not just as something for White Zombie-loving assholes to ram into with their hovering red sports cars in Judge Dredd, but was also kitted up well enough to win “the best of show at [the] 2003 CES consumer show.”

Considering that we’re more likely to see the arrival of a full-on dystopian nightmare society than the promised Dredd TV show at this point, this armored cab is probably a pretty good buy for fans of the sci-fi franchise. If nothing else, you’ll probably have a better time with it than you would spending two hours watching the movie it comes from.



[via Boing Boing]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com