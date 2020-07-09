Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Palm Springs' Camila Mendes and Meredith Hagner pick their fave Lonely Island sketches

Cameron Scheetz
If Palm Springs is a fresh riff on the time-loop story immortalized by Groundhog Day, then that makes Camila Mendes and Meredith Hagner this movie’s Ned Ryersons. As Tala, the bride-to-be, and Misty, her bridesmaid, Mendes and Hagner think they’re just living out a picturesque California wedding, unaware that guests Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have been here many, many times before. Ahead of Palm Springs’ Hulu debut, we logged on for a virtual chat with the Riverdale and Search Party stars (respectively) to talk about what it was like filming their wedding reception scenes over and over again, and to dig into the movie’s resonant messages. And, because the movie’s produced by Samberg and his team, we had the pair share their favorite sketches from The Lonely Island, which made for a hilarious trip down memory lane.

Palm Springs will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning on Friday, July 10.

Image credit: Hulu/NEON Releasing

