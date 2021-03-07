Star Trek V Photo : Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The last few years have been rough for the world of Star Trek movies. While CBS All Access (now Paramount Plus) has been moving forward with multiple new shows involving exciting new adventures and the return of beloved old space-captains, the movie side of things has struggled to get multiple projects from big-name creators off the ground—specifically an idea from Quentin Tarantino that never seemed like a real thing and some kind of clever twist on the Star Trek concept from Fargo’s Noah Hawley that would’ve involved an intergalactic pandemic (yes, really). Now, Paramount is going back to the space-drawing board for a totally new Star Trek concept from Kalinda Vazquez, a writer for Star Trek: Discovery and an executive producer on Fear The Walking Dead who previously worked on Hulu’s adaptation of Runaways and is joining up with George R.R. Martin for HBO’s adaptation of Roger Zelazny’s Roadmarks. (That George R.R. Martin guy sure seems to have a lot of free time these days, huh? He must not have anything else he needs to work on.)

This Trek news comes from Deadline, which says J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot is producing (increasingly the likelihood of a Cloverfield monster showing up), but that’s all we know about what Vazquez is doing here. That being said, Deadline does point out that she was named after a Star Trek character (a woman from the season two episode “By Any Other Name” called Kelinda), so she now has the rare opportunity to potentially write a major motion picture about a fictional character who has a name like her name. Meanwhile, our spec script for Lord Of The Rings 2: Sam’s More Exciting Quest is left ignored and unadapted… for now.