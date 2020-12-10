Patty Jenkins to become the first woman to direct a Star Wars film with Rogue Squadron

Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images )

The Disney Investor Conference soldiers on with more major news, including the announcement that Patty Jenkins will directing a new Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron.

Currently scheduled to release on Christmas 2023, the Wonder Woman director will helm a new Lucasfilm story that follows that different pilots across Star Wars universe. Jenkins released a brief video detailing her excitement for the new story, which ends with her donning the iconic pilot uniform and helmet.

As Variety notes, t his new project make Jenkins the first woman to direct a Star Wars film. This is the second time she has managed such a record-setting feat, as she was also the first woman to direct a movie with a budget over $100 million. Women have previous been part of the directing team, which is the case for Victoria Mahoney, who was the second unit director on The Rise Of Skywalker. Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard have also directed episodes of The Mandalorian for Disney+.

This development arrived with deluge of new Star Wars-related news, including a new Lando-centered limited event directed by Justin Simien and two Mandalorian spin-offs. Disney announced that there would be 10 new Star Wars projects in total over the course of the next few years. Disney also released the trailer for Star Wars: Bad Batch, an animated look at the Clone troopers.