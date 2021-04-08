Paul Dano Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Last month, we reported that Steven Spielberg was preparing to take his experience making coming-of-age movies and translate it into a coming-of-age movie loosely based on his own childhood, with Michelle Williams playing a character based on his mom but with a “separate and original voice.” Now, thanks to Deadline, we also know who will be playing his father: Paul Dano, who often seems to be right on the edge of universal, award-winning acclaim. Playing Steven Spielberg’s dad certainly seems like something the various film academies would get a kick out of.

In addition to Dano and Williams, the movie—which, just to throw a name out there, could be called Amblin’ 2—will feature Seth Rogen as a character inspired by Spielberg’s favorite uncle. Details are surprisingly slim other than that, which makes it hard to say just how closely this will stick to Spielberg’s actual life, but he clearly has some story he wants to tell here (he’s co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, the first time he’s done that in decades). No word on who will play young Stevie Spielberg, so hopefully he can find the right kid with big sunglasses, a baseball hat, and a salt-and-pepper beard. Also, we know the timeline doesn’t make sense, but it would be cute if he meets a young Georgie Lucas and they bond over old adventure serials or whatever.

