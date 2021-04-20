Paul Thomas Anderson Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SBIFF

It’s been months since we heard any rumblings about Paul Thomas Anderson’s follow-up to Phantom Thread (HAIM videos don’t count), with the last news being that he had cast Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper as the lead in the film back in September, but now The Film Stage has an important update: The movie is coming out this year, specifically November 26, which seems to suggest that there really is a future on the horizon where people can safely go to theaters and new movies come to those theaters instead of just opening on streaming platforms. That’s exciting, but we still don’t know much about Anderson’s next movie, like, say, what it’s called. We’ve heard that it’s set in California in the ‘70s and that Hoffman (in his acting debut!) is playing a young actor, with Alana Haim (from HAIM, also in her acting debut!) will also be appearing as… someone. We don’t know. The Film Stage says Bradley Cooper will be there as an “old-school producer/director” and Benny Safdie will play a politician, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point how those pieces will all fit together.