Pete Davidson Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

According to Variety, Pete Davidson has signed on to star in I Slept With Joey Ramone, an upcoming biopic about the punk star for Netflix. This is a promotion from Davidson’s last appearance in a rock biopic, as he didn’t even get a chance to play one of the actual Mötley Crüe members in Netflix’s The Dirt (he played the straight man opposite a bunch of wild rock stars as a guy from the record label), so it seems like a good indication of his star and public persona reaching a certain level of rockstarness that he actually gets to play the rockstar this time.

I Slept With Joey Ramone is based on the book of the same name by Joey Ramone’s brother Mickey Leigh, and it has the blessing of the family’s estate. In a statement, Adam Fogelson of STXfilms (which is producing the film alongside Netflix) said that the original book is a “great rock anthem” that will now make for “an equally great rock biopic” that is “set apart by a universal story of family.” Jason Orley, who directed Davidson’s Big Time Adolescence helming this one, and he and Davidson are writing the adaptation themselves.