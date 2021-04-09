Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

We’re still getting a fifth Indiana Jones movie that nobody asked for, set to be released in 2022. We learned in December that Harrison Ford will don the sable fedora once again, with us narrowly missing out on the nightmare of Chris Pratt taking over as the heroic archeologist. And now another big name’s been attached to the cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Details on who her character will be haven’t been shared yet. The movie’s currently in pre-production. Steven Spielberg was initially set to direct it, but the famed filmmaker decided to pass on the torch to Ford V. Ferrari director James Mangold.



“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said the film’s director James Mangold in a press statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”



This isn’t the only huge franchise the Fleabag creator and star’s been involved in. Waller-Bridge voiced L3-37 in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story and co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.