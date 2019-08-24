Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Piper Perabo says it's coincidence that Angel Has Fallen is about domestic terrorism

Every so often, a movie will come out right as something happens in the cultural zeitgeist. It’s a coincidence—a happy one for the studios, to be sure—but it wasn’t generally planned, since typically movies have been in the works for years before they’re actually released.

That’s the case with Angel Has Fallen, which just so happens to be about domestic terrorism right as the country deals with the fallout from a tragic, nationalism-driven shooting at an El Paso Wal-Mart. As you’ll see in the interview above, Piper Perabo says the confluence of the movie and the national spotlight on right-wing dickheads is purely coincidental. Still, the actor—who’s also running for a SAG-AFTRA board seat currently—says there’s something to be said for the film’s writers having their finger on the pulse of who we’re all most afraid of these days.

