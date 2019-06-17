All of Andy’s Bonnie’s toys are back for a new adventure with Toy Story 4, another installment in Pixar’s decades-spanning franchise. This time around, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang accompany Bonnie on an eye-opening road trip, which leads them to their old friend Bo Peep, the porcelain shepherdess who was given away by Andy’s mom between the second and third movies. Peep’s experiences on the road transformed her into a nomadic free-spirit, whose “strength and sarcasm belie her delicate porcelain exterior.” Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, Pixar invited us to sit down with directing animator Patty Kihm to talk about getting Bo Peep’s new character design perfect for the film.

Advertisement