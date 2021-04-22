Pixar is looking for young trans actors to voice a trans teenage girl

Inside Out protagonist Riley in State Farm commercial Screenshot : Pixar/State Farm

Even when Pixar films take us into fantasy worlds, they still feel very rooted in reality, with beautifully told stories tackling heavy subjects like grief (Up, Coco, Onward) and depression (Inside Out). Pixar has also focused on realistic representation. Last year, Pixar released its critically acclaimed short film Loop, about a non-verbal Black autistic little girl named Renee. Pixar’s first queer supporting character, Officer Specter, was also introduced in Onward, with gay actor Lena Waithe voicing her. Pixar has yet to introduce a trans character onscreen—but it looks like that’s about to change. The Twitter account for San Francisco’s Trans March shared a Pixar casting call looking for a young trans voice actor to voice a teenage transgender girl.



The casting call reads:

“Pixar is casting a youth voice-over role for an upcoming animated project. The character, Jess, is a 14-year-old transgender girl. She’s compassionate, funny, and always has your back. We’re looking for actresses 12-17 years old who:

Are enthusiastic, outgoing, funny, and energetic

Feel comfortable acting in front of a microphone

Can authentically portray a 14-year-old transgender girl

If you know a child who fits the description and would like to audition for the role, her legal guardian should contact: casting@pixar.com”



Trans March confirmed they talked to the casting director, who sent them the flyer, writing, “They’re reaching out to other orgs as well, but we got the sense we’re the first to post about it.” Pixar working on a film about a trans girl comes at a time when trans children in the U.S. are still struggling to have their rights respected. Last month, the Arkansas Senate passed a bill to ban access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including reversible puberty blockers and hormones. It’s an inhumane decision that severely harms trans children. Having a trans Pixar character can be very impactful, and sends a powerful message to trans kids that they’re loved, accepted, and perfect the way they are.

