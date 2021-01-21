In Netflix’s new literary adaptation The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav plays Balram, a driver who struggles against what he calls “the rooster coop” of India’s caste system. As he puts it in the film, he’s one of the people with a “small belly” looking to somehow fatten up—both literally and figuratively.

The A.V. Club talked to Gourav and White Tiger co-star/producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas about India’s haves and have-nots, as well as the ethical conundrum posed when someone who has nothing is abused by someone who’s always had everything.

The White Tiger hits Netflix on Friday, January 22.