Psst, hey, Chicago—we're giving away tickets to see A Quiet Place: Part II early and for free

A Quiet Place was an unexpected phenomenon when it premiered in April of 2018, opening to a fantastic $50 million at the domestic box office, where it opened at No. 1 and stayed in the top two slots for a solid month, eventually bringing in $188 million domestically and $340 million worldwide. Not bad for a movie with a $17 million budget. And those types of numbers mean sequels, especially in the horror genre—which is to say that A Quiet Place: Part II is sneaking into theaters this month.



Given that the original was so popular

A Quiet Place: Part II opens in theaters everywhere on March 20.