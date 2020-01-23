In honor of the fast-approaching 92nd Academy Awards, airing Sunday, February 9, Film Club is taking a break from covering this week’s film releases (do we really need to cover The Gentlemen?) to look back at the Best Picture nominees we didn’t cover last year. First up, our critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, one of the best of 2019 that only gets better the more time you spend with it.

You can watch the video version above and listen to the full podcast episode, including our discussions of Joker and Ford v Ferrari, coming later this week. Subscribe on iTunes now, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. For further Oscars discussion, check out our previous Film Club episodes about fellow Best Picture nominees—Marriage Story, The Irishman, Little Women, and 1917.