If anyone knows the struggles of turning a life into a work of art, it’s Marjane Satrapi. The Radioactive director first came to the forefront of the media world with her graphic novel Persepolis, which told the story of her childhood in Iran during and after the Islamic Revolution. Now, she’s adapted the life of another famous émigré—Marie Curie—for the new film Radioactive. The A.V. Club talked to her about the challenges of cramming Curie’s full and actualized life into a film, as well as whether she thinks Curie’s discovery of Radium has done more harm than good.

