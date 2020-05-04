Photo : Hannes Magerstaedt ( Getty Images )

Quiet, little maggots, Deadline has some news: Ralph Fiennes has reportedly joined the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Matilda. In it he will play Miss Agatha Trunchbull (or “The Trunchbull,” depending on who you ask), the unflinchingly antagonistic headmistress of Matilda’s school. She is needlessly cruel, a former Olympian, and she once made a kid eat an entire cake out of spite, which sounds like a standard Thursday night for some of us, but still a messed up way to punish a child. The project is the latest result of recent development deal between the streamer and Dahl’s estate, which already plan to release two animated, Taika Waititi-directed Charlie And The Chocolate Factory series and an adaptation of The BFG.

T he new film will appears to follow the stage play’s model more closely, including having a male actor play the villainous role. On Broadway, Bertie Car vel donned the imposing hair bun and was nominated for a Best Actor In A Musical Tony award in 2013 . For the beloved 1996 film, actress Pam Ferris took the role opposite star Mara Wilson. Original U.K. show director Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for adapting the novel, have both signed on to direct and write the screenplay, respectively.

As of right, there is no timeline for this film’s production or release.