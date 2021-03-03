Raya And The Last Dragon will not be showing in Cinemark theaters

Screenshot : Disney

To be crystal clear: Yes, we are still encouraging you to enjoy your movies in the safety of your own home. Still, we know that there are some who plan on heading to the theaters this weekend. If you happen to be heading to a Cinemark-affiliated theater, there is on film that you won’t see: Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon, which is set to be released worldwide and on Disney Plus Friday, March 5.

Per Deadline and EW, Cinemark Theaters announced its decision to skip the premiere on Wednesday, citing an issue with Disney’s steep licensing terms in a statement :

“In the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a discrete, film-by-film basis, focusing on the long-term benefit of exhibitors, studios and moviegoers. While we are having conversations with The Walt Disney Company, we have not yet reached agreeable licensing terms for Raya and the Last Dragon. As we continue to work with our studio partners, we remain optimistic that we will reach mutually beneficial terms that will provide moviegoers the opportunity to see the exciting film lineup in our theaters.”

Advertisement

Like other theaters, Cinemark has struggled to regain its footing during the pandemic. Hybrid film release plans by the likes of WarnerMedia and Paramount have only further complicated things with shortened theater windows and changing licensing terms—some of which may fall out of a theater company’s diminished budget. If a studio refuses to budge on its terms, it could lead to more decisions like this—a consequence that means little to a gigantic corporation like Disney, but could have a greater material impact on a theater chain’s ability to thrive. Disney has not commented on Cinemark’s decision. But as Deadline notes, there’s still a possibility for the two parties to reach some sort of common ground in the 11th hour.

Raya And The Last Dragon stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim, Gemma Chan, and Sandra Oh. Here’s what Danette Chavez had to say in her recent review of the film: