Ready Or Not's Andie MacDowell on weird family traditions and the importance of sunblock

If you’ve ever wanted to see Andie MacDowell wield a bow and arrow while hunting down her daughter-in-law in a deadly game of hide-and-seek, then Ready Or Not is the film for you. In the new comedic horror-thriller, MacDowell plays Becky, the matriarch of a gaming dynasty with some peculiar family rituals. In our recent chat, we discussed her own odd traditions and the important lessons she’s passed on to her children—including recent Emmy nominee, Margaret Qualley. Plus, MacDowell explains why she has some empathy for Ready Or Not’s twisted in-laws.