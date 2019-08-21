When we sat down with Samara Weaving to talk about her new role in Ready Or Not, we had to commend her on the rage-filled screams she lets out as the film’s tormented bride, Grace. But when we mentioned the term “Scream Queen,” Weaving was quick to point out that she wanted Grace to be much more proactive in her survival than the “stereotypical” women in peril that populate the horror genre. It’s an ingenious move that gives Ready Or Not its edge, and makes Grace easy to root for as she fights for survival. During the chat, Weaving also praised the chemistry of her game co-stars, and told us what makes the movie so uniquely satisfying.

