As reported by Variety, Regina King is going to keep her hot streak alive by directing an adaptation of David F. Walker, Sanford Green, and Chuck Brown’s Harlem Renaissance-set comic book Bitter Root for Legendary Pictures. Set in the ‘20s, the book is about a family of monster hunters called the Sangeryes who are tasked with defending Harlem from supernatural threats, with Caitlin Rosberg referring to it as a “lively, beautiful comic about killing monsters” back in 2018. There are also some metaphors in play there, which could help lend this movie version some Get Out or HBO Watchmen energy (King starred in Watchmen!).

On a similar note, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is among the producers, as are King and the team behind the original comic book, which seem like good signs. Bryan Edward Hill, who Variety says is writing an upcoming new Power Rangers movie (of which there will apparently be many) is “currently rewriting a draft of the screenplay.” Unless something else comes up, it looks like Bitter Root will be King’s second directorial feature after One Night In Miami.

