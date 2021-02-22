Lori Loughlin Photo : JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

It happened pre-pandemic and the famous people involved got off with the gentlest of wrist-slaps, so you’d be forgiven for pushing the name “Operation Varsity Blues” out of your head to make room for more important things, but that was the codename law enforcement gave to what later became known as the “college admissions scandal.” That was when dozens of rich people—including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman—were charged with taking part in an elaborate (but also not-so-elaborate) scheme to cheat on college entrance exams (because if there’s one thing the children of rich people need in America it’s a leg up on everyone else).

If you don’t remember, there’s no need to worry: Netflix has a documentary coming on March called Operation Varsity Blues that Variety says will “provide a deep dive into the methods used by Rick Singer to get the children of his wealthy clients into top schools.” There will also be interviews and “narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients,” with Matthew Modine playing Singer. That’s kind of a weird choice, but it’s not like Loughlin and Huffman are jumping at the chance to sit down on camera for something like this.

Advertisement

You can see (or, rather, hear) a very dramatic trailer over at that Variety link, and if it still seems weird to make such a big deal about rich people cheating the system to send their kids to college, just remember that this was before the pandemic, before the January insurrection, and before we saw how damaged the Joker is going to look in the Snyder Cut. This seemed like a big deal at the time.