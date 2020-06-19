Remember video stores? Our critics take a trip back to the Blockbuster era

Mos Def in Be Kind Rewind Screenshot : New Line Cinema

A few weeks ago on Film Club, our critics reminisced about movie theaters, many of which are still closed because of the pandemic. But the multiplex will reopen eventually. What, by contrast, will become of the video store, which was endangered long before COVID-19? On today’s episode, A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife are joined by fellow A.V. Club contributor and former Film Club cohost Ignatiy Vishnevetsky to discuss the past and potential future of brick-and-mortar movie renting, along with their own fond memories of frequenting and working behind the counter of video stores.

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us.