Renée Zellweger on tacos, Jerry Maguire, and Judy Garland

Renée Zellweger has been getting a remarkable amount of attention for her turn as Judy Garland in the new movie Judy, and it’s well-deserved: The actress is effervescent and complicated as Garland, and the movie is an intriguing look at a Hollywood legend facing down the twilight of her career. The A.V. Club talked to the actress about the challenges of playing Garland, as well as the challenges of being a woman “of a certain age” in Hollywood in 2019. Most importantly, though, we talked to the native Texan about how she takes her tacos, and if she’s heard about Everything Is Terrible’s proposed Jerry Maguire pyramid out in the California desert.

