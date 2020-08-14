Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Revisiting the Dark Knight trilogy and its impact on the evolving style of Christopher Nolan

Katie Rife
 and A.A. Dowd
Clockwise from top: Christian Bale as Batman in Batman Begins; Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises; Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight
Clockwise from top: Christian Bale as Batman in Batman Begins; Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises; Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight
For the second installment in our month-long series on the films of Christopher Nolan, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife revisit the blockbuster comic-book franchise that made him one of the world’s most celebrated directors. Nearly a decade later, which entry in the trilogy holds up best? And how did this particularly operatic take on the caped crusader shape both the future of big-budget moviemaking and Nolan’s own style?

Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we’ve recorded episode remotely. Listen to the podcast above, subscribe on iTunes, and give us a five-star rating to help other listeners find us. Make sure to check out last week’s episode on Memento and Following while you’re at it.

