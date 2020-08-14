Clockwise from top: Christian Bale as Batman in Batman Begins; Anne Hatha way as Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises; Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight Screenshot : Warner Bros.

For the second installment in our month-long series on the films of Christopher Nolan, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife revisit the blockbuster comic-book franchise that made him one of the world’s most celebrated directors. Nearly a decade later, which entry in the trilogy holds up best? And how did this particularly operatic take on the caped crusader shape both the future of big-budget moviemaking and Nolan’s own style?



Because The A.V. Club office is closed for the time being, and everyone on staff is social distancing, we've recorded episode remotely. Make sure to c heck out last week's episode on Memento and Following while you're at it.


